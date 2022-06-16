COVID Boosters Can Help People With Lupus

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, July 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People with lupus benefit from a COVID-19 booster shot after full vaccination, with a new study showing they are half as likely to experience a COVID infection afterward.

"Our study results offer people living with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) clinical confirmation that vaccines are highly effective at guarding against severe COVID-19, despite their increased risk of catching the disease," said study co-author and rheumatologist Dr. Amit Saxena. He's an assistant professor and lupus specialist at NYU Langone and NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York City.

"COVID-19 vaccine boosters, or third shots, offered an added, doubled layer of protection from breakthrough infection. Even in cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, cases were overwhelmingly mild among SLE patients who were fully vaccinated," Saxena said in an NYU Langone news release.

Lupus causes the body's immune system to attack itself, including healthy tissues but especially joints and skin. It affects roughly 200,000 Americans. Treatment includes taking immune-suppressing drugs like steroids, which control symptoms but put patients at increased risk of contracting viruses like COVID. In 2020, NYU Langone found that lupus patients were being hospitalized at double the rate of patients without the condition.