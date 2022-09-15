In Small Study, CAR-T Therapy Pushes Lupus Into Remission

By Denise Mann

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Sept. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- While there’s no cure for lupus and treatments don’t work for many of the 1.5 million people who live with the disease in the United States, a new study shows a cancer therapy may kick hard-to-treat lupus into remission.

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that occurs when the body’s immune system engages in friendly fire against its own skin, joints, bones, kidneys and heart, triggering a host of symptoms.

Enter CAR-T therapy.

Used to treat certain types of cancer, the therapy takes your body's own T-cells, trains them in the lab to recognize very specific cells, and then infuses them back into the body to do their job. In lupus, the therapy targets CD19, a protein on B cells.

The small study included five people with severe lupus involving multiple organs — such as the kidneys, heart, lungs and joints — who hadn’t responded to standard therapy.