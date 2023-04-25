Pregnancy May Be Riskier for Women With Lupus

THURSDAY, April 27, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Pregnant women with lupus face potential complications, including a greater risk of premature birth, according to a new U.S. study.

A 10-year audit of hospital records found that these women have more than twice the risk of giving birth to a baby who is premature or growth-restricted. The audit also found that blood transfusions are nearly four times more likely for moms-to-be with lupus, also known as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

Moreover, they are 15 times more likely to develop kidney failure during delivery as mothers who don’t have lupus, according to the report published online April 25 in RMD Open.

“Despite extensive efforts over the years, there remains substantial risk for both maternal and fetal complications,” the researchers said in a journal news release.

While maternal and fetal deaths in women with lupus had dropped over the years, it wasn’t clear whether rates of severe illness were also lower. The researchers, including Dr. Bella Mehta of the Hospital for Special Surgery and Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City, used 2008 to 2017 data from the National Inpatient Sample to study the issue.