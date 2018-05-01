Medicinal Cream May Help Stop Skin Cancer's Return

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, Jan. 5, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- For people who've battled certain common forms of skin cancer, use of a generic cream called 5-FU may greatly reduce the odds that the disease will come back, new research shows.

The study tracked outcomes for just over 930 U.S. veterans who averaged 70 years of age. All had already been diagnosed with a minimum of two basal cell carcinomas and/or squamous cell carcinomas.

That meant their risk for a skin cancer recurrence was high, the researchers said.

However, just a month's application of 5-FU (fluorouracil 5 percent) appeared to have a lasting impact in preventing a recurrence -- even after use of the cream was stopped. So concludes a study led by Dr. Martin Weinstock, professor of dermatology at Brown University in Providence.

"The most remarkable thing about this study is that now we have something to use that doesn't lose its effectiveness when you stop using it," Weinstock said in a Brown news release.

There was one drawback to the cream treatment, however: About one in every five of the men suffered "severe" skin side effects from using 5-FU, while 40 percent complained of moderate side effects.

One skin cancer specialist who reviewed the findings said that while 5-FU can prevent skin cancers, side effects remain an issue.

"5-FU has been used in the treatment of pre-cancers for decades and is a tried and true treatment, but it comes at a price in side effects and downtime from redness, scaling, irritation and even pain for those being treated," said Dr. Doris Day. She's a dermatologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

Adjustments can be made to minimize these effects, she said, but "it is very important to have a thorough and clear discussion to explain what the patient can expect during treatment and to consider treating one area of the face at a time, such as forehead, nose, cheek or chin."

The new four-year trial involved older male veterans, most of whom were white. They'd typically spent a great deal of time in the sun during their service and had already developed at least two cases of a non-melanoma skin cancer.