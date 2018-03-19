Drug Keytruda May Help Block Melanoma's Return

MONDAY, April 16, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Taking the drug Keytruda after surgery for advanced melanoma significantly reduced patients' risk of their cancer returning, a new study found.

Last May, Keytruda (pembrolizumab) became the first ever drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to fight cancers based on specific tumor genetics, rather than where in the body the tumor occurs.

The drug also gained attention after former President Jimmy Carter announced in 2015 that Keytruda had beaten back his brain cancer.

But would it work against advanced melanomas, the deadliest of skin cancers?

"Melanoma has always been considered an 'outlier' cancer in that it does not respond well to classical chemotherapy used for other cancers," noted one specialist, dermatologist Dr. Doris Day, of Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. She was not involved in the new study.

Day said that "immunomodulating drugs [such as Keytruda] have taken melanoma from a deadly diagnosis to a cancer where we have greater and greater success with long term control and even cure."

The new study was funded by Keytruda's maker, Merck, and included more than 1,000 patients with stage 3 melanoma.

All had undergone a complete surgical removal of their tumors, but they were at high risk of a cancer recurrence.

Patients were randomly assigned to take either a 200-milligram dose of Keytruda every three weeks for a year (total of 18 doses), or a placebo.

After a median follow-up of 15 months, 135 of the 514 patients in the Keytruda group had been diagnosed with recurrent melanoma or had died, compared to 216 of the 505 patients in the placebo group.

The 12-month survival rate without any sign of cancer's return was about 75 percent for patients in the Keytruda group and 61 percent for those in the placebo group.

That meant that statistically speaking, those in the Keytruda group were 43 percent less likely to have recurrent melanoma, the researchers said.

The findings were presented Sunday at the annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) and they were simultaneously published in the New England Journal of Medicine.