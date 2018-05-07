AI Better Than Docs at Catching Skin Cancers

THURSDAY, May 31, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- A computer can beat even highly experienced dermatologists in spotting deadly melanomas, researchers report.

The study is the latest to test the idea that "artificial intelligence" can improve medical diagnoses.

Typically, it works like this: Researchers develop an algorithm using "deep learning" -- where the computer system essentially mimics the brain's neural networks. It's exposed to a large number of images -- of breast tumors, for example -- and it teaches itself to recognize key features.

The new study pitted a well-honed computer algorithm against 58 dermatologists, to see whether machine or humans were better at differentiating melanomas from moles.

It turned out the algorithm was usually more accurate. It missed fewer melanomas, and was less likely to misdiagnose a benign mole as cancer.

That does not mean computers will someday be diagnosing skin cancer, said lead researcher Dr. Holger Haenssle, of the University of Heidelberg in Germany.

"I don't think physicians will be replaced," Haenssle said.

Instead, he explained, doctors could use artificial intelligence (AI) as a tool.

"In the future, AI may help physicians focus on the most suspicious skin lesions," Haenssle said.

A patient might, for instance, undergo whole-body photography (a technology that's already available), then have those images "interpreted" by a computer algorithm.

"In the next step," Haenssle explained, "the physician may examine only those lesions labeled as 'suspicious' by the computer."

Doctors already do skin exams with the help of a technology called dermoscopy -- where a hand-held device is used to light and magnify the skin. Haenssle said AI could again be used to help analyze those images.

Dr. Mary Stevenson is an assistant professor of dermatology at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York City.

She agreed that the technology is not going to replace doctors, but could serve as an "aid."

There are still questions to be answered, according to Stevenson, who was not involved in the research. For one, she said, this study focused only on differentiating melanoma from benign moles -- and there is more to skin cancer diagnosis than that.