'Face-Aging' Photos Convince Tanners to Shun Sun

THURSDAY, May 31, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Where fear of skin cancer has little effect, vanity may succeed.

In a new study, sun worshippers who were shown computer images of how their face would age after years of ultraviolet (UV) light exposure often decided to quit the tanning habit.

In fact, "a single, 10-minute exposure to one's own face, digitally aged, with and without excessive UV exposure, reduced indoor and outdoor tanning behaviors over the next one month," said study author Aaron Blashill.

Blashill is an assistant professor in the San Diego joint doctoral program in clinical psychology at San Diego State University/University of California.

The new study included just over 200 college students. The researchers enlisted a computer program called "APRIL Age Progression Software," which was developed over the course of a five-year facial analysis involving 7,000 people representing various races, ages and lifestyles.

First, a photo is taken of a person's face as they stand in front of a blank white wall with an emotionless expression. The software then processes the image on the basis of exposure to various conditions before generating a series of images that illustrate how that face will likely change as the person grows older (up to the age of 72).

Prior investigations have already explored how the software might be useful as an intervention to help smokers kick their habit, showing them their future appearance following years of smoking.

Focusing on tanning's impact, the researchers in this latest study asked all participants to review sun safety and protection material compiled by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All had indicated that they had tanned indoors or outdoors at least once during the prior month, and all said they planned to do so again in the coming month.

The participants were then randomly assigned to three groups: the face-morphing group; a CDC material-only group; and a group given both the CDC material and a 10-minute audio class on how to practice mindful sitting meditation.

After having their picture taken, those in the face-morphing group viewed two side-by-side computerized images of their face as they aged, in two-year increments, following regular UV exposure.