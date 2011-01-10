HPV Shot Rids 97-Year-Old of Advanced Skin Cancer

TUESDAY, July 17, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Two years ago, Ian McKenzie thought his mom's remaining days were dwindling.

The 97-year-old woman had developed a severe case of what was thought to be an untreatable form of squamous cell carcinoma, the second leading form of skin cancer.

Lesions had developed over much of her right leg, in such numbers and size that chemotherapy and surgery were ruled out as treatments.

On a hunch, her doctor, Dr. Anna Nichols of the University of Miami's Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, tried an unorthodox approach -- she injected each tumor with Gardasil, the HPV vaccine.

The result: All the tumors completely and rapidly disappeared.

Now cancer-free, McKenzie's mother is getting ready to celebrate her 100th birthday this fall.

"This outcome was more than what I had even hoped for," her son said. "It was like the tumors were going through a dying phase, one by one."

No one is claiming that the outcome in this single case will translate to skin cancer patients generally. Still, McKenzie hopes his mom's experience spurs more research.

"I hope that this treatment can be further tested and used in clinical trials, as the benefit is just too practical to be ignored," he said.