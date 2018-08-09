Drug Combo Fights Melanoma That's Spread to Brain

THURSDAY, Aug. 23, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- A combination of two drugs that work with the immune system can help beat back melanoma that has moved to the brain, an early clinical trial has found.

The study included 94 patients with advanced melanoma that had invaded the brain. All were treated with two "immunotherapy" drugs -- Opdivo (nivolumab) and Yervoy (ipilimumab) -- which help the immune system find and destroy tumors.

Overall, 57 percent of the patients saw their brain tumors disappear, shrink or remain stable for at least six months. For most, the responses were still evident at their latest follow-up, at the 14-month mark.

And after one year, more than 80 percent of all patients were still alive.

"That's really tremendous," said lead researcher Dr. Hussein Tawbi, of the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. "Without treatment, that rate would be about 20 percent."

Experts said the findings represent another step forward against advanced melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. Once melanoma spreads to distant sites in the body, the prognosis has traditionally been grim. When it infiltrates the brain, the typical life expectancy has hovered around four to five months, according to Tawbi.

But in recent years, several new drugs have been approved to fight advanced melanoma. They include Opdivo and Yervoy, which are already used in combination.

The drugs belong to a group of immunotherapies called checkpoint inhibitors. They essentially free up immune-system T-cells to seek and destroy tumor cells.

But major trials of the drugs, Tawbi said, have excluded patients with brain metastases (melanoma that has spread to the brain).

Right now, he said, the typical treatment for those patients is surgery to remove the tumors, if possible, as well as radiation. Then they might receive immunotherapy drugs.

Tawbi's team took a different approach: They used Opdivo and Yervoy as a first-time treatment for patients with brain metastases that were discovered during MRI scans.

All received infusions of both drugs every three weeks, for up to four doses. After that, they continued with Opdivo infusions every two weeks, until their cancer progressed or the side effects became too toxic. Opdivo maker Bristol Myers-Squibb partially funded the trial.