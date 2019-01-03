High-Fiber Diet May Help Your Gut Battle Melanoma

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 27, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- A healthy diet may trigger a better response to a certain kind of melanoma treatment.

How?

New research suggests that a diet that's full of fiber appears to lead to more diverse intestinal bacteria (microbiome). In turn, a thriving gut microbiome is linked to a stronger response to an immune therapy for the aggressive skin cancer.

"We found that patients eating a high-fiber diet at the start of therapy were about five times more likely to respond to the anti-PD-1 immunotherapy," said study author Christine Spencer. She's a research scientist with the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy in San Francisco.

Anti-PD-1 immunotherapy helps the immune system recognize cancer cells as dangerous cells that need to be destroyed, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS). The cancer drugs Keytruda and Opdivo are examples of this type of immunotherapy.

Melanoma is a type of skin cancer. It only accounts for about 1 percent of all skin cancers, but is responsible for most skin cancer deaths, the ACS says.

Several recent studies have suggested that a healthy and diverse gut microbiome might improve the response to melanoma immunotherapy treatments, the researchers said. What wasn't known was how certain diets might improve the microbiome and boost the response to melanoma treatment.

To see what difference diet might make, the researchers collected fecal samples from more than 100 people being treated for melanoma at the MD Anderson Cancer Center, in Houston. With these samples, the researchers could learn what types of bacteria people had in their gut microbiome, as well as how diverse the bacteria in the microbiome were.

The investigators then compared these findings to a previously completed diet/supplement survey to see what type of diet was linked to a more robust gut microbiome.

The findings showed that a high-fiber diet -- one full of vegetables, fruits and whole grains -- was associated with the types of bacteria that had already been linked to a better response to anti-PD-1 therapy.

The researchers also noted that about 40 percent of the people in the study were taking a probiotic supplement. Probiotics contain live bacteria believed to be helpful to maintaining the balance of the microbiome. However, the researchers found that probiotic use was actually linked to lower diversity of the gut microbiome.