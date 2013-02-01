New Drug Might Be Non-Surgical Option for Common Skin Cancers

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Aug. 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- An experimental gel has shown early promise in treating the most common form of skin cancer — hinting at a potential alternative to surgery in the future.

Researchers tested the gel in 30 patients with basal cell carcinoma (BCC), a skin cancer diagnosed in more than 3 million Americans each year. The tumors rarely spread and are highly curable, usually through surgical removal.

Even so, non-surgical options are needed, said senior researcher Dr. Kavita Sarin, an associate professor of dermatology at Stanford University, in Redwood City, Calif.

In some cases, for example, the skin cancer may be located in an area — like the face — where surgery could leave scarring that patients want to avoid. Plus, Sarin said, many people develop multiple basal cell carcinomas over time, which means returning for repeat surgeries.

A couple of topical medications are approved for BCC, but only for "superficial" cancers, which account for a minority of cases, Sarin said.