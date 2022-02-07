Dangerous Tanning Is on the Rise, Suntan Myths Persist

By Cara Murez HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, May 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- While most people probably know it's not safe to get a sunburn, many may not realize that tanning also increases the risk of skin cancer and premature skin aging.

A new survey of more than 1,000 U.S. adults by the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) found a sharp rise in both tanning and number of sunburns last year, compared to 2020. And as the summer season begins, the AAD is encouraging people to protect themselves.

"A tan is your body's response to injury," said Dr. Elizabeth Bahar Houshmand, a Dallas-based dermatologist.

"When you tan, you are intentionally putting your health at risk," she said in an academy news release. "If you want to look tan, consider using a self-tanning product, but continue to use sunscreen with it."

The AAD recommends seeking shade, especially between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. when the sun's rays are strongest. Seek shade if your shadow appears shorter than you are, Houshmand advised.