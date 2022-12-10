Khloe Kardashian Has 'Incredibly Rare' Tumor Removed From Her Face

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Celebrity Khloe Kardashian announced Tuesday that she had survived a second bout of skin cancer, this time on her face.

Kardashian said her “incredibly rare” tumor was removed by Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher after the reality TV star noticed a bump that wouldn’t go away.

"I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging," Kardashian, 38, wrote in an Instagram post.

Kardashian had initially thought the bump was a pimple, but later was seen by multiple doctors who told her the tumor was "incredibly rare for someone [her] age."

She was told to have surgery immediately after the biopsy results were returned.

"All my margins appear clear and now we are onto the healing process," Kardashian wrote over a picture of her face with a bandage. "You'll continue to see my bandages and when I'm allowed, you'll probably see a scar (and an indentation in my cheek from the tumor being removed)."