Common Cancers in Men

For men, the top four cancers after prostate cancer are lung, colorectal, bladder, and melanoma, according to Houston oncologist Mamta Kalidas, MD, a medical editor for the American Cancer Society and a volunteer faculty member in hematology-oncology at Baylor College of Medicine. Here's what men need to know.

Lung Cancer Quit smoking. It causes at least four in five lung cancer deaths. Current and former smokers: If you're 55 to 74, ask your doctor about an annual screening. Finding lung cancer early could save your life. (Just being around cigarette smoke or someone who smokes -- even if you don't -- increases your risk.) The No. 1 cause among nonsmokers is radon, a radioactive chemical that can accumulate indoors. Inexpensive tests can alert you to dangerous levels in your home.

Colorectal Cancer Improve your lifestyle. Being overweight or obese, lack of exercise, smoking, and a diet heavy on red meat, processed meats, and moderate to heavy alcohol use all raise your risk of cancers that begin in the colon and rectum. Equally important: Get screened beginning at age 50, the CDC recommends. Early detection makes effective treatment much more likely. Review your own and your family's health history with your doctor to ID other potential red flags, like inflammatory bowel disease and polyps, benign growths that can become cancerous.