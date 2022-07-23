Testosterone is the male sex hormone. As men get older, their bodies produce less of it. Starting in middle age, it often drops below levels that doctors consider normal. Low testosterone -- also known as hypogonadism or low T -- can affect your overall health. But some doctors say it’s just a normal, harmless part of aging. Here’s what you need to know to keep your concerns and your hormones in proper balance.

How Low Is Too Low? Testosterone levels are measured through blood tests. Most doctors agree that a “normal” reading falls anywhere between 300 to 1,000 nanograms per deciliter (ng/dL). About 40% of men over age 45 will have levels that come in below that range. But a low reading by itself isn’t enough to warrant alarm. In fact, it’ll likely have a lot to do with the time of day doctors test your blood. The best time for testing is between 7 and 10 a.m. “Different hormones have different patterns of secretion,” says Ronald Swerdloff, MD, chief of endocrinology at Harbor UCLA Medical Center. “Normal testosterone ranges are based on morning samples, when the average person is at a higher level. Afternoon tests may give a false impression of low levels.” Swerdloff says you should get multiple tests -- at least two over the course of a couple of weeks or months. You’ll want to make sure you have low T before you take any action.