Do you want a bigger penis? In one large survey a few years ago, about 45% of men said they did. And you can buy plenty of over-the-counter and even medical treatments that promise a larger penis. But do any of them really work?

Some of the things men use to try to increase penis size include:

Vacuum penis pumps

Penis weights

Penis stretching exercises, called jelqing

Supplements

Creams

Surgery

The truth is that these treatments tend to have modest, if any, results, experts say. And most don't do anything at all to increase penis size.

But some techniques, including weight loss, may improve your penis’s appearance or your confidence in bed, says Petar Bajic, MD, a urologist and head of the Men’s Health Center in the Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute at the Cleveland Clinic.

How can you figure out what might help and what's a sham? Talk to your doctor before you try any penis enlargement device or treatment.

“Many men still feel uncomfortable talking to their doctor about this issue, but they should seek advice from someone experienced in this area,” Bajic says. “People will do all sorts of things to try to make their penis larger.”

Most likely, your penis isn't really too small, experts say.

Men who want larger penises may have a poor body image, low self-esteem, or even a condition called body dysmorphia, says Michael O’Leary, MD, a professor of urologic surgery at Harvard Medical School and a urologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

“They’re basically just not happy with their body," he says. "I have also operated on men whose partners told them their penis wasn’t large enough.”