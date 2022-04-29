The Wrong Side of 70: How I Found Myself Surrounded by Specialists

Ernest Hemingway famously wrote in The Sun Also Rises that one goes bankrupt gradually, then suddenly.

Of course, Hemingway was referring not only to how money is lost, but to the way many things work and how humans fail to perceive those things until they’re done deals.

Which brings me to this burning question: How does a 74-year-old man, who just 3 short years ago was faring quite well with the modest ministrations of a primary care doctor and a dermatologist, find himself awash in ’ologists?

In my case, a pulmonologist, urologist, cardiologist, ophthalmologist, neurologist, endocrinologist, and gastroenterologist, for openers. Toss in an orthopedist, a neurosurgeon, a hand specialist, a podiatrist, an ENT specialist, an oral surgeon, and a parathyroid doctor. Two players short if you’re choosing up sides for softball.

I can’t help but wonder how this came to pass for a relatively healthy adult male, with no underlying conditions, or any conditions that keep him from walking 4 miles at a clip without breaking a sweat. Aside from the symphony of snaps and crackles that provides the daily soundtrack for my morning rise out of bed, I feel just fine. Too fine to be spending half the remainder of my life trying unsuccessfully to tie the back of a hospital gown.