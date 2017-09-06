Is Blood Donated by Mothers Less Safe for Men?

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Oct. 17, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Men who receive blood donated by previously pregnant women may face an increased risk of death following the transfusion, a new study from the Netherlands suggests.

Males transfused with blood from a woman with a history of pregnancy appear to be 13 percent overall more likely to die in coming years, compared with those who received blood from another man, said researchers from Sanquin, the Dutch national blood bank.

The highest risk seemed to be in men 18 to 50 years old. They had a 50 percent increased risk of death after receiving blood from a previously pregnant female, said Sanquin spokesman Merlijn van Hasselt, who answered questions on behalf of the research team.

"The risk remained increased for many years after transfusion. No such increase was observed for female recipients, or for male recipients over 50 years," van Hasselt said.

Pregnancy might affect a woman's immune system in some way that makes her blood more risky for a man, van Hasselt said.

However, the risk is unlikely to prompt any immediate change in blood donation policies, said Dr. Louis Katz, chief medical officer for America's Blood Centers.

"I think there's enough of a signal that it needs be studied, but I certainly wouldn't change anything right now," Katz said. "It needs to be followed up."

The American Red Cross agreed. The study "needs confirmation as conflicting studies also exist," said Dr. Mary O'Neill, its interim chief medical officer.

"As further research is required, we do not anticipate a change to the standard blood donation criteria or current conservative transfusion practices at this time," O'Neill said. She added that the Red Cross "will closely examine subsequent studies on this subject to ensure the ongoing safety and availability of the blood supply."

The study focused on data from more than 31,000 Dutch patients. They received 59,320 transfusions in all from one of three types of donors -- men, never-pregnant women and women who'd been pregnant.

After receiving a single transfusion, the three-year death rate among men was 13.5 percent for those who received male blood, 13.1 percent for those who got never-pregnant female blood, and nearly 17 percent for those who received blood from a previously pregnant female.