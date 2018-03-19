Injured Vet Has First Penis/Scrotum Transplant

MONDAY, April 23, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- The world's first total penis and scrotum transplant was performed about a month ago on a U.S. veteran who was injured in Afghanistan, doctors say.

"We are hopeful that this transplant will help restore near-normal urinary and sexual functions for this young man," said surgical team member Dr. W.P. Andrew Lee. He's professor and director of plastic and reconstructive surgery at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, in Baltimore.

According to a Hopkins news release, nine plastic surgeons and two urological surgeons conducted the 14-hour surgery on March 26. The transplant from a deceased donor included the entire penis, scrotum (without testicles) and partial abdominal wall.

The surgery involved transplanting skin, muscles, tendons, nerves, bone and blood vessels.

"It's a real mind-boggling injury to suffer; it is not an easy one to accept," said the recipient, who wishes to remain anonymous. "When I first woke up, I felt finally more normal [with] a level of confidence, as well. Confidence like, finally, I'm OK now," he said in the news release.

The man has recovered from the transplant surgery and is expected to leave the hospital this week.

Speaking to The New York Times, the veteran described his anguish from his injuries, which occurred after he stepped on a hidden bomb. He lost both legs above the knee, but the genital injury was even more devastating.

"That injury, I felt like it banished me from a relationship," he told the Times last week. "Like, that's it, you're done, you're by yourself for the rest of your life. I struggled with even viewing myself as a man for a long time."

He asked that his name not be published due to stigma surrounding genital injuries.

Lee told the newspaper, "We're hopeful we can restore sexual function in terms of spontaneous erection and orgasm."

However, the transplant recipient did not receive the donor's testes as part of the transplant. Receiving those organs might have enabled the patient to go on to father children with the donor's sperm, something deemed medically unethical.