Could Smoking a Little Pot Raise Sperm Levels?

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 6, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Forget the mellow slacker image -- pot smoking might actually make men more potent.

Men who've smoked marijuana appear to have significantly higher sperm concentrations than those who've never given it a try, a new study reports.

There's also a potential link between pot use and testosterone, said senior researcher Dr. Jorge Chavarro. He's an associate professor of nutrition and epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston.

"With increasing use of marijuana, there was a positive association with serum testosterone levels," Chavarro said. "More marijuana, higher testosterone levels."

Couples shouldn't start smoking pot to improve their chances of conception, however.

This was an observational study, and it's entirely possible that the link between pot and male fertility might run in the opposite direction, Chavarro said.

"We know that men with higher testosterone levels tend to engage in risk-tasking behaviors. The higher your testosterone, the more likely you are to do risky stuff," like frequent pot smoking, Chavarro said.

Chavarro and his team set out to study the possible effects of pot smoking on male reproduction by observing 662 men enrolled at the Massachusetts General Hospital Fertility Center in Boston between 2000 and 2017.

Semen samples were taken from all of the men, and 317 provided blood samples that were analyzed for reproductive hormones. The men also filled out a questionnaire about their marijuana use.

Fifty-five percent of the men said they'd smoked pot at some point, with 44 percent saying they were past smokers and 11 percent reporting they currently toke.

The researchers had hypothesized that marijuana use would be associated with lower semen quality, so they were surprised to learn that pot smokers had higher sperm concentrations.

Current and past marijuana users had average sperm concentrations of 62.7 million sperm per milliliter of ejaculate, while men who had never smoked marijuana had average concentrations of 45.4 million sperm per milliliter.

Only 5 percent of marijuana smokers had sperm concentrations below 15 million, the World Health Organization's threshold for "normal" levels. By comparison, 12 percent of men who never tried marijuana had below-normal sperm levels, the findings showed.