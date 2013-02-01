Unhappy Marriages Could Mean Shorter Lives for Men

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, June 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Men, take note: An unhappy marriage might end in divorce, but staying unhappily hitched could also raise your risk of stroke or early death, a new Israeli study suggests.

The increased risk was as much as that seen with smoking or a 'couch potato' lifestyle, said lead researcher Shahar Lev-Ari, chair of health promotion at Tel Aviv University School of Public Health.

Israeli men who expressed dissatisfaction with their marriage were 94% more likely to suffer a stroke during three decades of follow-up, and 21% more likely to die from any cause.

By comparison, a history of smoking increased the men's risk of death by 37%, and an inactive lifestyle by 21%, the researchers said.

"Assessing marital satisfaction and appraising the health benefits of marital education programs for young couples should be implemented as part of health promotion strategies for the general population," Lev-Ari believes.

What's the link? Men unhappy in their marriage might be more likely to suffer from problems like depression, anxiety and stress, all of which can increase stroke risk, experts said.