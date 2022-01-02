Feb. 1, 2022 -- The stresses of everyday life can change how a man feels physically and mentally, affecting everything from his sleep to his mood.

So, goals for a healthier lifestyle in the new year may already face obstacles before he even buys that gym membership.

The fact is, good intentions are not good enough: No matter how hard a man works to lose weight and build muscle mass, he may be fighting a losing battle with low testosterone.

Testosterone is the hormone responsible for sperm production in men. Women produce testosterone, too, but in smaller amounts.

Spencer Kroll, MD, an internal medicine specialist in Morganville, NJ, says low testosterone may be caused by “several hormonal disorders, aging, an accident, an injury, the side effects of some medications, some infections, and obesity.”

What does a reduction in testosterone have to do with your ability to keep new year’s resolutions?