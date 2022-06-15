Beer Might Do a Man's 'Microbiome' Good

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, June 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Putting a new spin on the term "beer gut," a small study suggests that a bottle a day may do a man's gut bacteria some good.

In a clinical trial of 19 healthy men, researchers found that a daily bottle of beer — alcoholic or non-alcoholic — changed the composition of the men's gut bacteria over four weeks. Specifically, either type of beer boosted the diversity in their gut microbes.

In general, greater diversity in gut bacteria is considered better than less diversity. Experts cautioned, however, that it's unclear whether people would gain any health benefits from the gut changes seen in this short-term trial.

"We have a lot left to learn about what defines a healthy balance of gut bacteria," said Lauri Wright, chairwoman of nutrition and dietetics at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville.

Wright, who is also a spokeswoman for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, was not involved in the study. She said it's always useful to have research that tries to observe the effects of a food on the human body.