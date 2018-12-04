Older At Menopause, Better Memory Later?

WEDNESDAY, April 11, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Women who are older when they enter menopause may have a slight advantage when it comes to keeping key memory skills as they age, British researchers report.

The study was decades long and tracked outcomes for more than 1,300 women. The research showed that a woman entering menopause 10 years later than her peers was able to recall one extra word on a 15-word test for every year as she grew older.

No such link was seen between menopause timing and thought-processing speed. But the verbal recall finding held up whether or not a woman took hormone replacement therapy after menopause.

That said, the authors stressed that the jury is still out on whether that improved word recall translates into a similar dip in dementia risk.

"For women whose periods cease naturally -- not due to surgical or medical intervention -- they usually experience menopause between 45 and 55 years of age," explained study author Diana Kuh. She is a professor of life course epidemiology with the MRC Unit for Lifelong Health and Ageing at University College London.

Among the participants tracked, natural menopause began at an average of 51 years of age.

"We measured thinking skills by the number of words women remembered after being shown a list of 15 words, repeating this test three times," said Kuh. The total maximum score would be 45. "The women took this test four times between ages 43 and 69," she said.

In the end, said Kuh, "my research team found an association between later menopause and better verbal memory across adult life, even after taking account of many other factors that affect adult memory."

The study participants were tracked as early as birth in 1946, and they took memory and thought-processing tests as they hit the ages of 43, 53, 60 to 64, and 69.

On average, word recall did decline with age across the board, regardless of the timing of menopause. For example, while women could recall an average of 25.8 words on the verbal memory test at age 43, that figure dipped to 23.3 words by age 69.