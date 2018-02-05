What Foods Can Hasten, or Delay, Menopause?

MONDAY, April 30, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- What women eat might determine when they enter menopause, new research suggests.

After tracking more than 35,000 British women for four years, investigators found that menopause tended to start earlier among those whose diets were heavy in refined carbs. In contrast, menopause tended to begin later among those who consumed a lot of fish and legumes.

"In particular, a higher consumption of oily fish was found to delay the timing of natural menopause by approximately three years, and fresh legumes -- such as peas and green beans -- was linked to a later menopause by around a year," said study author Yashvee Dunneram.

"On the other hand, a higher consumption of refined carbohydrates -- such as pasta and rice -- hastened the onset of menopause by 1.5 years," said Dunneram. She is a postgraduate researcher with the nutritional epidemiology group in the school of food science and nutrition at the University of Leeds, in England.

The reason for the link remains unclear. But Dunneram speculated that it may have to do with the way certain foods affect hormones.

"Refined carbs are one of the main culprits for insulin resistance," Dunneram said. "A high level of circulating insulin could interfere with sex hormone activity and boost estrogen levels, both of which might increase the number of menstrual cycles and deplete egg supply faster, thus causing an earlier menopause."

But the researchers cautioned that the study does not prove cause and effect, and that prior research has linked earlier menopause to both a higher and lower risk of developing a wide range of diseases.

"As such, we cannot really recommend women to consume these specific foods to influence their onset of natural menopause," Dunneram said.

For the study, the researchers surveyed a group of English, Scottish and Welsh women to establish their nutritional patterns with respect to 217 specific foods. All of the women were aged 40 to 65, and none were told to alter their eating patterns.

About 14,000 women were tracked for four years post-survey, during which just over 900 experienced natural menopause.