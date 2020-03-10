Incontinence Drug May Help Ease Severe Hot Flashes

San Antonio, TX, Dec. 10, 2018, -- Oxybutynin, a drug widely used to treat urinary incontinence caused by an overactive bladder, helps treat hot flashes in breast cancer survivors, new research shows.

It also helped patients who did not have breast cancer but who were bothered by frequent or severe menopausal symptoms, according to a presentation at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) 2018.

"Hot flashes are a big problem across the general population, but breast cancer survivors are at higher risk for experiencing either more severe or longer-lasting hot flushes, often as a consequence of our therapies," said lead author Roberto Leon-Ferre, MD, an assistant professor of oncology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.

Hot flashes can affect breast cancer outcomes -- symptoms can be so severe that patients will stop endocrine therapy early, he said.

In the new study, oxybutynin significantly made hot flashes less frequent and less severe, and its use had a positive impact on patient quality of life.

To qualify for the study, women had to be having 28 or more hot flashes a week for at least 30 days.

Nearly two-thirds of 150 patients enrolled in the trial took either the cancer drug tamoxifen or an aromatase inhibitor for breast cancer for the entire study. The remaining women were not breast cancer patients.

The women were allowed to also use at the same time antidepressants gabapentin or pregabalin (Lyrica), which are all used to treat hot flashes.

Almost half of the women in each group reported having 10 or more hot flashes a day, and more than three-quarters of them reported that their hot flashes had lasted for 9 months or longer.

Patients in the study received oxybutynin at a dosage of either 2.5 mg twice a day or 5 mg twice a day for 6 weeks.

The investigators also used a weekly "hot-flash diary" to find out how much hot flashes were interfering with a patient's life, Leon-Ferre said. About 50 patients were enrolled in each of the three treatment groups.

The investigators evaluated changes in patient symptoms over 6 weeks.