Study Links Muscle Mass to Severity of Hot Flashes in Women

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, Nov. 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Older women with muscle loss are less likely to have menopause-related hot flashes, a new study finds.

The loss of muscle mass and function (sarcopenia) is one of the most significant changes that occurs with age, and older women are at increased risk due to sex hormone changes after menopause.

Other risk factors for sarcopenia include inactivity, lower protein intake, changes in growth hormone levels and increased inflammation.

There's a known link between age-linked loss of muscle and menopause, but the connection between sarcopenia and various menopause symptoms such as hot flashes has been less clear.

In this study of nearly 300 Korean women ages 40 to 65, researchers led by Dr. Hyuntae Park, from the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology ay Korea University's College of Medicine in Seoul, investigated the association between body composition -- including fat and muscle -- and hot flashes and other menopause symptoms.

Park and colleagues found that hot flashes are less common in women with sarcopenia, according to the study published online Nov. 8 in Menopause, the journal of the North American Menopause Society (NAMS).