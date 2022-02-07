Insomnia Drug Might Also Ease Menopause Night Sweats

TUESDAY, Feb. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Hot flashes. Night sweats. Waking up at all hours throughout the night. Millions of women battle these stereotypical menopause symptoms for years.

Now, a small study suggests that a drug used for both men and women who have sleep disorders might offer relief. Researchers compared women who took suvorexant (Belsomra) with those who took a placebo and found the benefits for those using the medication went beyond better Zzzs.

Not only were women sleeping better, those using suvorexant also had fewer night sweats than those taking the placebo.

"Together, this makes the findings rather strong for this particular population because it's not only just improving their sleep, which was the primary thing that we were after, but it's also improving the frequency of their night sweats," said lead researcher Shadab Rahman. He is an assistant professor in the division of sleep medicine at Harvard Medical School in Boston.

Menopause, the end of a woman's monthly period, is a major transition, with hormone changes and other changes that can adversely affect their health and quality of life, Rahman said. It typically occurs after 45 years of age.