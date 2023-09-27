No More Hot Flashes? AI Device Could Stop Menopause Symptom

Oct. 31, 2023 – Hot flashes have been a hot topic lately.

Vasomotor symptoms, the sudden rises in body temperature that affect about 75% of menopausal women, have drawn interest after the approval of a new oral drug and research linking hot flashes to Alzheimer’s, heart disease, and stroke.

Now entering the discussion are researchers from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and Embr Labs (a Massachusetts Institute of Technology spinoff) who say they’ve developed a machine learning algorithm that can predict a hot flash.

Their idea is to combine this algorithm with a product called Embr Wave, a watch-like wearable that can emit coolness (or warmth) to the sensitive skin on the inside of the wrist, providing whole-body relief. The device, which sells for for $299, is already touted as a way to manage menopausal hot flashes.

But once the algorithm is added, the device will be able to “continuously monitor physiological signals – skin temperature, body temperature, sweating, activity level, or heart rate – and identify early indicators that a hot flash is building,” says Michael Busa, PhD, director of the Center for Human Health and Performance at UMass Amherst, who led the team that developed the algorithm.