“Given that many of those with active substance use disorders have poor social support networks, these types of services provide much-needed ‘buffers’ that can help those who might overdose, i.e., IV drug users,” Eric says. “Establishing a trustworthy relationship through these means of outreach sets the foundation for more lasting recovery options.” These include getting involved with community recovery centers, MAT, and life skills training.

Similarly, Good Samaritan laws and needle exchange programs, Eric says, can be thought of as reinforcements for someone who is struggling to quit all on their own, something that is often virtually impossible.

MAT is not a cure, but rather a bridge connecting a person to their recovery goals. By mitigating withdrawal symptoms, MAT lessens a person’s feeling of urgency enough to allow them to hear above what Eric calls “the din of physical addiction.”

A hard thing about MAT programs, Blaschke says, is that they are not always easy to get into.

“I was very fortunate to get into a MAT program. I wish they were more accessible,” he says. “The MAT center I went to was very adamant that you needed a full-time job and insurance through work to participate. But chances are, if you’re addicted, you don’t have those two things.”

In the case of naloxone, the drug is so effective at preventing overdose deaths that experts urge families with loved ones struggling with addiction to keep naloxone or other similar drugs on hand.

“I know [naloxone] works because I saw it used on a friend once,” Blaschke says. “Within 10 or 20 seconds, he was fine.” But it can be expensive, and most people addicted to opioids don’t have it at their immediate disposal.

“If you’re addicted, are you going to spend that on drugs, or a [naloxone] kit?” he asks. “I think it’s very rare someone would pick a kit.”

And although many types of insurance cover naloxone, they are not required to by law. The average out-of-pocket cost for the nasal spray form (Narcan) is about $140, while the injectable form (Evzio) is about $4,000. While $140 may not seem like much to some, it is still far beyond the immediate means of many living in the U.S., where only about half of households have a savings account, and 7 million households don’t have a bank account at all. Also, over half a million Americans are homeless, a number which is almost certainly underestimated. This means that the same people who are at the greatest risk for opioid addiction and overdose are also those who are the least able to access care for it.