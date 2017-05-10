Heroin Taking Bigger Share of U.S. Opioid ODs

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Oct. 2, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- New U.S. hospital overdose data suggests that drug addicts are turning from prescription opioid painkillers to heroin as an easier way to get high, researchers report.

Hospital and emergency room treatment rates for prescription opioid overdoses (such as OxyContin) decreased annually by about 5 percent between 2010 and 2014. This was about the same time tough new prescribing laws were drafted to combat the opioid epidemic, the study authors said.

But ER treatment rates for heroin overdose skyrocketed at the same time. Heroin overdose rates increased at an annual rate of more than 31 percent after 2008, said senior researcher Tina Hernandez-Boussard. She's an associate professor with the Stanford University School of Medicine.

These results provide "the first piece of real evidence" supporting what had been a strong suspicion that prescription painkiller addicts are turning to heroin because it's cheaper and easier to obtain, Hernandez-Boussard said.

The data also show that prescription opioids have greatly expanded the types of people now suffering from opioid addiction, Hernandez-Boussard said.

Back in 1997, opioid addiction mostly affected young white males in the northeastern United States, she said. Now, all groups of Americans are facing the consequences of opioid use.

Men and women are suffering opioid overdoses at about the same rate. There's an even distribution of overdose across all age groups. And the opioid crisis has spread throughout the United States, Hernandez-Boussard said.

Lindsey Vuolo is associate director of health law and policy at the National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse. She agreed that the hospital data mirrors what has been observed in previous studies on overdose deaths.

"It started with prescription opioids and then moved to heroin," Vuolo said.

If the trend continues, follow-up studies on hospital data will show a further shift from heroin to synthetic opioids like fentanyl, Vuolo added.

For the new study, Hernandez-Boussard and her colleagues reviewed federal data on hospital and emergency department admissions across the United States between 1997 and 2014. The investigators looked specifically at data on hospital admissions for opioid use and opioid-related overdose.