U.S. Opioid Painkiller Abuse May Be Leveling Off

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Oct. 23, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- The number of Americans abusing prescription painkillers has leveled off in recent years, but there is no apparent decline yet.

That's the finding of a new study tracking the U.S. opioid abuse problem. Researchers found that after a large spike in the early 2000s, Americans' misuse of prescription opioid painkillers has plateaued in recent years.

Still, the issue isn't going away: By 2014, the most recent survey year, close to 14 percent of U.S. adults and teenagers had ever abused the drugs -- which include Vicodin (hydrocodone), OxyContin (oxycodone) and morphine.

The findings underscore the importance of giving patients alternative ways to manage pain, said lead researcher Dr. Asokumar Buvanendran, vice chair of anesthesiology at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

There are times when people need short-term pain relief with opioids.

But for most long-term pain (unrelated to cancer), opioids are generally no better than a placebo, Buvanendran said.

And the risks of opioids -- including addiction and overdose -- are well-known.

A recent government study found that Americans' death rate from opioid overdoses more than tripled between 2000 and 2015. That included deaths from prescription painkillers and heroin.

Many experts blame loose prescribing practices for getting people hooked on painkillers. Various medical organizations have come out with guidelines aimed at reining in opioid prescriptions.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the first-line treatments for chronic pain should be nonopioid medications and nondrug options, such as physical therapy and cognitive behavioral therapy.

And when opioids are prescribed short-term, patients should only be given a few days' worth of pills, at the lowest dose, the CDC says.

But it takes time for guidelines to be put into practice and show effects in the real world, Buvanendran said.

"I don't have a crystal ball," he said. But, he added, the plateau in Americans' prescription opioid abuse might turn into a decline in the next few years.

Buvanendran was scheduled to present the findings Sunday at the annual meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists, in Boston.