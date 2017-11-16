U.S. Life Expectancy Drops as Opioid Deaths Surge

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Dec. 21, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- The opioid epidemic continues to chip away at the average American life span, federal health officials reported Thursday.

Life expectancy declined in the United States for the second year in a row in 2016, driven downward by fatal drug overdoses in young and middle-aged adults, according to a new report from the U.S. National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS).

If the trend holds, "we could have more than two years of declining life expectancy in a row, which we haven't seen since the influenza pandemic of 1918," said Bob Anderson, chief of the NCHS Mortality Statistics Branch. "We haven't seen three years in a row since then, and that was a century ago."

Average life expectancy for the U.S. population in 2016 was 78.6 years, a decrease of one-tenth of a year from 2015, the researchers said. That followed another one-tenth of a year decline between 2014 and 2015.

Drug overdose deaths increased 21 percent in 2016, and appears to be the main cause for the decline in life expectancy, Anderson said.

"We need to pay attention to this," he said. "This is something akin to what we saw with the HIV epidemic, but it's gone well beyond what we saw with the HIV epidemic in terms of magnitude."

There were 63,600 overdose deaths in 2016, Anderson said. HIV deaths topped out in the mid-1990s at around 40,000 deaths per year.

The continuing decline in life expectancy is "really alarming, and really demonstrates the size and severity of the opioid epidemic and our national addiction problem," said Lindsey Vuolo. She is associate director of health law and policy with the National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse.

Drug overdose deaths have been increasing for the last decade or so, and that increase has been accelerating in recent years, Anderson said.

But until recently those deaths have not affected overall life expectancy because of accompanying declines in heart disease-related deaths, he said.

"While the increase in drug overdose mortality has been quite substantial and very concerning, it hasn't impacted the overall picture in terms of mortality," Anderson said.