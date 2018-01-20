Tom Petty Died Of Accidental Overdose: Coroner

Fri. Jan 19, 2018 -- Musician Tom Petty died of an accidental drug overdose, according to a statement from his wife and daughter that was posted online.

Petty had been suffering from a fractured hip that got worse during his recent tour, the statement said, along with emphysema and knee pain.

The day he died, doctors informed Petty that the hip fracture had progressed to a full break.

“…and it is our feeling that the pain was simply unbearable and was the cause for his over use of medication,” the statement said.

The coroner’s report identified a lethal combination of medications in Petty’s system including the opioids fentanyl, oxycodone, acetyl fentanyl and despropionyl fentanyl along with drugs normally used to treat insomnia and anxiety, temazepam and alprazolam, and the antidepressant citalopram.

Petty was 66 when he died of cardiac arrest in October. He had collapsed at his home and later died at UCLA Medical Center.

In 2016, the FDA warned that the combination of opioid pain or cough medications with other drugs that depress the central nervous system such as alprazolam can be a particularly lethal drug combination. The agency added boxed warnings to both classes of medications warning about the risk and advising doctors to use extreme caution when combining both kinds of drugs together.

“As a family we recognize this report may spark a further discussion on the opioid crisis and we feel that it is a healthy and necessary discussion and we hope in some way this report can save lives. Many people who overdose begin with a legitimate injury or simply do not understand the potency and deadly nature of these medications,” the statement said.

His family went on to say that they were grateful that he died painlessly and “beautifully exhausted” after doing what he loved, one last time.