Will Smoking Pot Harm Your Heart?

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Jan. 22, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Anyone worried that smoking a lot of pot could lead to a heart attack or stroke will just have to keep worrying for the time being.

There's not enough scientific evidence to say one way or the other how marijuana affects heart health, a new review has concluded.

"Our review found insufficient evidence to draw meaningful conclusions that marijuana use is associated with cardiovascular risk factors and outcomes," said lead study author Dr. Divya Ravi, an internist with the Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education in Scranton, Pa.

For their review, Ravi and her colleagues pored through medical literature and found 24 studies that evaluated marijuana use and its effects on either heart health risk factors or actual health problems such as heart attack or stroke.

A few studies showed that pot use might benefit the heart, but these were contradicted by other studies that reported potential harmful effects, Ravi said.

For example, some studies linked marijuana use to less diabetes, lower blood sugar and higher levels of "good" HDL cholesterol, the researchers found. And despite anecdotal reports of marijuana bringing on the "munchies," no studies have tied pot use to weight gain or obesity.

However, other studies found that smoking pot was associated with a greater risk for heart attack and death from heart disease.

"The evidence is insufficient to draw any conclusions," Ravi said. "The association between marijuana and cardiovascular health has not been adequately studied to date."

Two heart experts not involved with the study said they're not surprised by the lack of evidence, given how difficult it is to conduct studies on marijuana use.

Results could become more definitive in the future, thanks to some states legalizing marijuana. That might make people more comfortable discussing their pot use with researchers, said Dr. Russell Luepker, a professor with the University of Minnesota's School of Public Health.

The vast majority of states allow limited use of medical marijuana under certain circumstances. And eight states and Washington D.C. have legalized recreational pot use.