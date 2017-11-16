Memory Loss Hitting Some Fentanyl Abusers

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Jan. 29, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Using fentanyl or other opioids alongside other illicit drugs could trigger possibly permanent amnesia caused by brain damage, doctors warn.

Over a dozen cases have emerged in which drug abusers have developed severe short-term memory loss, possibly after experiencing an overdose, said Marc Haut. He's chair of West Virginia University's department of behavioral medicine and psychiatry.

"They all have difficulty learning new information, and it's pretty dense," Haut said. "Every day is pretty much a new day for them, and sometimes within a day they can't maintain information they've learned."

Imaging scans of patients revealed lesions on the hippocampus, a region of the brain associated with memory, Haut explained.

These amnesiac drug users do not recover quickly, and there's some question whether they will ever fully regain their short-term memory, Haut added.

"Based upon the imaging, I would be surprised if they didn't have at least some significant memory problems permanently," Haut said.

The latest case occurred in May 2017, when doctors at a West Virginia hospital treated a 30-year-old Maryland man suffering from persistent memory impairment.

Family members reported that the man had a history of heroin use, and had recently left a residential addiction treatment program.

The patient had been off drugs for a month when one evening he returned home late and couldn't be awakened the next morning. His family found him in his room with drug paraphernalia, asking repetitive questions as he became more alert.

Blood tests revealed the presence of cocaine in his system and urine tests detected norfentanyl, a chemical produced by the breakdown of fentanyl in the body, the researchers said.

Meanwhile, imaging scans showed lesions on the man's brain, along the hippocampus and basal ganglia.

Digging further, the investigators found another similar case of drug-related amnesia in Virginia in September 2015, as well as a total of 14 cases between 2012 and 2016 in Massachusetts.

None of these previous amnesiac patients were tested for fentanyl, but 15 of the total 16 known cases tested positive for opioid use, the researchers reported. Half also had a history or tests indicating cocaine use.