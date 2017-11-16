Resolutions to Cut Drinking May Be Tough to Keep

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Jan. 30, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- New Year's resolutions to curb drinking are likely made with the best intentions. But wishful thinking often isn't enough, a new survey suggests.

The survey, of nearly 3,000 "higher-risk" drinkers, found that roughly 20 percent wanted to cut back in the near future. But six months later, there were no signs that their motivations had turned into action.

On average, all of the study participants were drinking a little less at that point. But those who'd said they were motivated to cut back hadn't reduced their drinking any more than the others, the researchers found.

Experts said the findings are not necessarily surprising.

Many people say that when they've tried to cut down on drinking, they quickly revert to their "normal pattern," said Frank de Vocht, lead researcher on the study.

"Our study shows that this is, indeed, the case," said de Vocht, a senior lecturer at the University of Bristol, in the United Kingdom.

Linda Richter directs policy research and analysis at the National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse, in New York City. She agreed that motivation is often not enough on its own.

"Alcohol affects the brain and body in many ways," said Richter, who was not involved in the study. "And just being motivated to reduce your drinking -- or even deciding to cut back -- usually is not sufficient in the face of all the physiological, social and environmental cues that promote alcohol use."

Instead, she said, people typically need a specific plan of action. That can range from having the support of family and friends, to professional counseling.

The findings, from a survey of 2,928 U.K. adults, were reported Jan. 25 in the journal Addiction.

All were considered to be higher-risk drinkers as measured on a standard questionnaire. Their drinking habits ranged from "just above" what's considered a healthy limit, all the way up to possible alcohol dependence, according to de Vocht.

If people choose to drink, health guidelines generally advise that men should average no more than two drinks a day, while women should limit themselves to one a day.