Even Toddlers Endangered By Opioids, Other Drugs

Seizures, coma and even death can occur to children poisoned by addictive substances, particularly those exposed to opioids. Even something like e-cigarettes can be deadly: In December 2014, a toddler in upstate New York died after swallowing liquid nicotine from an e-cigarette, the report said.

And those serious effects -- along with less dire consequences such as nausea, vomiting and disorientation -- are only the immediate effects, experts add.

No one knows how the growing brain of a young child might be affected, said Dr. Harshal Kirane, director of addiction services at Staten Island University Hospital in New York City.

"Children are especially vulnerable in that their brains are still very much going through key developmental stages. Their personality and psyche is integrating and evolving," Kirane said. "Exposure to these kind of substances could have really unexpected effects that we are really just beginning to understand."

Part of the problem is that parents aren't taking proper steps to keep all addictive substances out of kids' hands, said Dr. Scott Krakower, assistant unit chief of psychiatry at Zucker Hillside Hospital in Glen Oaks, N.Y.

Besides prescription or illicit drugs, that includes tobacco, e-cigarettes and alcohol, Krakower said.

"We wouldn't want to leave pills out for a kid. For the same reason, we wouldn't want to leave our e-cigarette pen out for a kid," he said.

Parents also have to stay flexible in hiding their addictive products, Richter added.

"What might seem out of reach and out of sight one day, all of a sudden they're climbing and it's accessible the next day," she explained.

Part of the problem is that manufacturers make the products appealing to small children, Richter said.

E-cigarettes are packaged with colorful designs and fun flavors, she said. Alcoholic beverages are mixed with fruit flavors and sold in cans resembling soda and juice.

The most disturbing trend involves marijuana products in states that have legalized recreational or medicinal use, Richter said. Dispensaries sell marijuana edibles in forms that would appeal greatly to young children -- cookies, brownies and candies such as gummy worms.