Does Pot Really Dull a Teen's Brain?

WEDNESDAY, April 18, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Pot-smoking teens may not be dooming themselves to a destiny of dim-wittedness, a new review suggests.

The memory and thinking abilities of teenagers do not appear to be as strongly affected by heavy marijuana use as previously suspected, according to an evaluation of data from dozens of previous studies.

Further, intellectual effects that do crop up from frequent pot use appear to wear off soon after a teenager stops partaking, researchers report.

However, this study only looked at the short-term intellectual effects of heavy pot use, not use for many years, which could have a significant detrimental impact, experts said.

Study said lead researcher J. Cobb Scott said that after 72 hours of abstinence, the memory and thinking deficits of heavy users diminishes to the point of insignificance when compared against the intellectual capacity of nonusers. He is a neuropsychologist with the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine in Philadelphia.

"The length of abstinence was associated with how big the effect size was," Scott said. "We don't know if three days is a perfect cutoff for this. We don't know the maximum point at which abstinence might benefit cognitive functioning."

It's still unknown whether smoking pot for decades could lead to deeper and more persistent declines in mental ability, Scott said. Teens also might be at increased risk of other potential problems linked to marijuana use, such as psychosis or addiction, which were not examined in this review.

"The more you use cannabis, the more likely you are to have problems with cannabis, just like any other substance," Scott said.

For the review, Scott and his colleagues pooled data from 69 studies involving more than 2,100 pot users. The ages of participants ranged from 18 to 30 in most of the included research.

The scientists found there were detectable differences in mental ability between heavy pot users and nonusers, "but they were smaller than expected," Scott said.

"It's considered a small difference between groups, so the clinical significance of that is kind of questionable," Scott said. "It does raise a question of how big are these differences in a practical sense, and what those differences mean in someone's life."