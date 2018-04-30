Are You a Risky Drinker?

April 30, 2018 -- Every morning, Josh starts his day by making the same pledge: Today is the day he’s not going to drink. By lunchtime, though, he’s already thinking about what bottle of wine to pick up at the liquor store on the way home from work.

“I buy a bottle of wine with the intention of just having a glass with dinner,” says Josh, who is 33 and lives in Washington, D.C. He asked that has last name not be used to protect his privacy.

“I don’t think I can open a bottle without having the entire thing,” he says.

When it’s not a wine night, he’ll pour himself a bourbon that he keeps topping off.

From about 7 to 10 p.m., he’ll sit on the couch, watch TV, and drink. He says he doesn’t get drunk. He says the antidepressant he takes blocks most of the alcohol’s buzz. He doesn’t drive, and he’s rarely hung over the next morning.

“It allows me to just kind of zone out,” he says.

He says he doesn’t see any real impacts to his health, except he’s noticed the waistband of his pants has gotten tighter.

But it bothers him that he’s drinking alone and that he can’t seem to stop.

“It’s just funny to have this mild habit that you just can’t say no to,” Josh says. “I’ve never had that with chocolate cake or with cookies.”

Psychologists and addiction experts agree that our drinking habits put us on a spectrum of risk for having mental and physical problems.

The website “Rethinking Drinking,” which was created by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, helps measure this risk. At the mild end of the spectrum are light or “low-risk” drinkers -- men who knock back fewer than 14 drinks a week, and no more than four drinks in a day; or women who stay under seven drinks a week, and three in one day.