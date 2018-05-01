Fentanyl: What You Should Know

May 1, 2018 -- Fentanyl, the synthetic narcotic painkiller implicated in the 2016 overdose death of singer Prince, has been named a chief culprit in the nation’s opioid crisis, a new study finds. “The findings …. confirm what front-line health care and law enforcement professionals in towns and cities across the country know from firsthand experience: deadly synthetic opioids like fentanyl are now the main drivers of drug overdose deaths in the United States,” says Linda Richter, PhD, director of policy research and analysis for the National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse. Richter and other experts talked about fentanyl, how it works, and why it is so lethal when misused.

What is fentanyl, and what does it do? Fentanyl cited in Prince's death Officials reported recently that the synthetic opioid contributed to the singer's 2016 overdose. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid approved by the FDA for use as a painkiller and anesthetic. It works by binding to opioid receptors in the brain, but it does so faster -- and in smaller doses -- than morphine or heroin. Like other opioids, it boosts levels of the chemical dopamine, which controls feelings of reward, pleasure, euphoria, and relaxation.

How is fentanyl used legally, as a prescription medication? Fentanyl typically treats patients who need long-term, around-the-clock relief from severe pain, and it treats pain after surgery. When used for medical purposes, it is often given in a shot, a patch on the skin, or in lozenges.

How and why has it become a common illegally abused drug? Fentanyl is about 50-100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than many forms of heroin. As a result, it can be dangerous and deadly if misused. When abused, it is typically swallowed, snorted, or injected.

How long has it been on the market? Fentanyl was created in 1960 and introduced as an anesthetic later that decade. Because it is synthetic, it can be easily and inexpensively made in a lab.