Hookahs Hooking Lots of Young Adults on Tobacco

THURSDAY, May 17, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- While much attention has been paid to the dangers of e-cigarette use among teens, new research shows that more than half of all tobacco smoked by young people comes from hookahs.

The researchers warned that smoking cessation strategies should include these water pipes, which are gaining popularity in this age group.

"Most hookah smokers in the U.S. are not daily users, whereas many cigarette smokers smoke multiple times a day, so it may seem that the vast majority of public health and policy-related interventions should be directed at cigarette smoking," said study author Dr. Brian Primack. He directs the University of Pittsburgh's Center for Research on Media, Technology and Health.

"What our research shows is that hookah smoking contributes significantly to the burden of tobacco smoke-related toxicants inhaled by our young people," Primack said in a university news release.

"Therefore, public health and policy efforts should explicitly address hookah smoking in addition to cigarette smoking," he added.

Hookahs expose users to lower, but still significant, levels of nicotine, tar and carbon monoxide, the researchers found.

For the survey, the researchers examined the responses of over 3,200 adults aged 18 to 30 who completed questionnaires about their tobacco use. Nearly two-thirds of the participants were women. Of the entire group, about 18 percent were Hispanic, and roughly 10 percent were black.

The study, funded by the U.S. National Cancer Institute, found that roughly one in 20 participants said they had used a hookah in the month leading up to the survey, while 23 percent said they had smoked cigarettes.

Only about 3 percent reported smoking both cigarettes and hookahs in the past 30 days, according to the report, which was published May 17 in the journal Tobacco Control.

The researchers pointed out that it takes about 10 to 12 puffs to smoke one cigarette, which contains about 50 milliliters (mL) of smoke. In contrast, one 45- to 60-minute hookah session can involve up to 100 inhalations of about 500 mL of smoke. As a result, hookahs can be harmful even when used less often.