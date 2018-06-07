Kids Overdosing on Med For Opioid Addiction

MONDAY, June 25, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Young American children are being sickened -- and even dying -- after being poisoned by a drug used to fight opioid addiction, a new report contends.

Investigators reported that between 2007 and 2016, more than 11,000 emergency calls were made to U.S. poison control centers after a child or teen was exposed to buprenorphine, a powerful prescription medication that helps wean people off opioids.

The vast majority of calls (86 percent) involved children under the age of 6, and nearly all of those cases resulted from accidental exposure. Eleven of the children died, according to the report.

Not all cases were purely accidental, however. Among those aged 13 to 19, three-quarters of the calls involved intentional usage of the drug, resulting in four deaths, the researchers said.

"Although buprenorphine is important for the treatment of opioid use disorder, pediatric exposure to this medication can result in serious adverse outcomes," said study author Dr. Gary Smith. The medication can cause extreme drowsiness and/or vomiting when taken improperly, he explained.

What's more, Smith suggested that the scale of the problem may be larger than the current numbers suggest, given that "not all pediatric buprenorphine exposures are reported to poison control centers."

The upshot, he said, is that "safe storage of all opioids, including buprenorphine, is crucial. Parents and caregivers who take buprenorphine need to store it safely: up, away, and out of sight. In a locked cabinet is best."

Health care providers could help, Smith said, by proactively discussing the issue and best-practice safety protocols with parents and caregivers of young children.

And teens, Smith added, should be counseled on the risks involved when it comes to misusing drugs of this kind.

Smith is a professor of pediatrics, emergency medicine and epidemiology at Ohio State University, and director of the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

He and his colleagues published their findings online June 25 in the journal Pediatrics.

The rise in pediatric poisonings coincides with the opioid epidemic engulfing the United States. Between 2001 and 2016, the number of opioid-related deaths more than quadrupled. By 2016, one in 65 deaths nationwide was linked to an opioid overdose -- whether from an opioid painkiller like OxyContin or an illegal drug such as heroin.