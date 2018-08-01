As Opioid Epidemic Rages, Painkiller Prescriptions Don't Drop

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 1, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- In a sign that the U.S. opioid epidemic is still not under control, a new report shows that prescriptions for the highly addictive painkillers haven't declined in the last decade.

After peaking in 2012-2013, opioid use and doses leveled off. But doses were still higher in 2017 than in 2007, and opioid use was particularly high among older patients suffering chronic pain, researchers found.

Prescribing of opioids remains high largely because of a medical culture that evolved over many years, said study lead researcher Molly Moore Jeffery, a health economist at the Mayo Clinic, in Rochester, Minn.

"Doctors say: 'When I see someone with this type of pain, I write a prescription for 30 tabs,' " she said. This has resulted in Americans using more prescription opioids than anyone else in the world, Jeffery added.

"We prescribe twice as many opioids as Canada and Germany," she said. And compared with the United Kingdom, Americans use seven times more opioids per person, she said.

But many people don't use all the pills prescribed, Jeffery said. "They are sitting in their medicine cabinet, and that can be risky for teenagers," she said.

For the study, Jeffery and her colleagues used information from a national database of medical and pharmacy claims covering opioid use among 48 million people with health insurance between 2007 and 2016.

Participants were covered by private insurance or by Medicare Advantage -- Medicare plans offered by private insurers. Jeffery's team took into account factors such as age, gender, place of residence, race or ethnicity and type of medical coverage.

This is an observational study, so it cannot establish cause, and the study did not take in all groups, notably uninsured patients, the researchers said. Also, claims data may have missed prescriptions for people with several sources of insurance.

In the end, the researchers found that disabled Medicare patients were more likely to be prescribed high doses of opioids and more likely to use them over a longer time than other patients. Medicare covers people aged 65 and older, but people with disabilities are eligible for Medicare at much younger ages.