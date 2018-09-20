Rat Poison in Synthetic Pot Can Kill Users: Report

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 26, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Synthetic marijuana laced with rat poison has caused hundreds of hospitalizations in the United States this year, and a new study details just how serious the poisonings can be.

In July, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned of recent outbreaks of severe bleeding linked to synthetic marijuana that was tainted with brodifacoum -- a blood thinner used in rat poison.

At the time, the FDA said that hundreds of people in about 10 states had been hospitalized for bleeding after using the contaminated products, and several had died.

Synthetic cannabinoids are human-made compounds that target the same brain receptors as marijuana. Known by names like Spice and K2, they are sold online and at gas stations and convenience stores, according to the FDA.

The compounds are typically sprayed onto various herbs so they can be smoked.

It's still unclear how or why a rat poison ingredient got into some products, experts said. But the consequences have been clear.

The new study, published Sept. 27 in the New England Journal of Medicine, describes the cases of 34 patients who used the tainted products. All were admitted to the same Illinois hospital last March or April.

Of the patients who were tested, all had brodifacoum in their systems. Some tested positive for additional blood thinners, as well.

Most came to the hospital with multiple symptoms -- including blood in their urine or stool, unexplained bruising, nosebleeds and coughing up blood. One patient died from bleeding in the brain.

And while the others survived, the treatment was not simple.

Brodifacoum and other blood thinners used in rat poison are designed to have a long half-life. And their effects last for not hours or days -- but for months, explained report author Dr. Amar Kelkar.

That meant the patients required long-term treatment with vitamin K, which helps the blood clot. One patient, for example, needed 50 milligrams (mg) of vitamin K every day for about nine months.

Kelkar, who is now with the University of Florida's Shands Hospital, was based at the University of Illinois at the time.