Study Casts Doubt on Light Drinking's Benefits

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 3, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- If you think your nightly glass of vino is doing good things for your health, think again.

A new study suggests that folks who like to tip back a drink or two every day are more likely to die prematurely.

"At any given age, if you drink daily -- even just one or two drinks -- you have a 20 percent increased risk of death compared to someone who drinks the same amount two to three times a week," said study author Dr. Sarah Hartz. She's an assistant professor in the department of psychiatry at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

"We should no longer say that it's healthy to drink. It's a vice that's not great for us," she added.

Hartz noted that how significant a 20 percent increased risk of death is depends on your age. She explained that since very few people die in their 20s, a 20 percent increased risk of premature death is less significant at that age than it would be for someone in their 70s.

Although the study did find an association, it did not prove that light drinking caused early death risk to rise.

But how might alcohol boost that risk?

Hartz said most of the increased risk of early death comes from an increased risk of cancer. She said that people often underestimate how much drinking can increase the risk of some cancers, such as breast cancer. And drinking more than four times a week can also increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.

But what of all the studies that have suggested a health benefit from moderate drinking?

Hartz said that there have been several studies this year that have concluded that drinking generally isn't good for health. And the populations in these studies and the latest one are larger than in previous ones. More importantly, she noted, the newer studies have been able to parse out the lowest levels of drinking.

"We have access to data we haven't had access to before," Hartz explained.