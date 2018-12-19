Evidence Shows Abuse of Xanax, Valium on the Rise

THURSDAY, Dec. 27, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- About one in every five people who take Valium, Xanax and other benzodiazepines are misusing the potentially addictive medication, U.S. survey data show.

The statistics also revealed that benzodiazepine use among adults is more than twice as high as previously reported, with nearly 13 percent using the drugs within the past year.

Studies from 2013 and 2014 estimated that between 4 percent and 6 percent of adults were taking benzodiazepines, which also include Halcion and Klonopin.

Young adults aged 18 to 25 are most likely to misuse benzos, which are typically prescribed to treat conditions like anxiety and depression, said lead researcher Dr. Donovan Maust. He's an assistant professor with the University of Michigan's department of psychiatry.

"If you look at younger adults, basically misuse was as common as prescribed use, which obviously is kind of disturbing," Maust said.

These results jibe with reports earlier in the year warning that overdose deaths related to benzos have increased exponentially over the past decade, in lockstep with a steady growth in prescription rates.

Benzo-related overdoses multiplied sevenfold between 1999 and 2015, increasing from 1,135 to 8,791 deaths, according to a February report in the New England Journal of Medicine.

There's also a link to America's ongoing opioid crisis. Nearly one in three overdoses caused by opioids also involve benzos, according to the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Linda Richter is director of policy research and analysis with the Center on Addiction. She said, "The risk of poisoning from benzodiazepines alone is very high, but is compounded for those who misuse benzodiazepines -- a central nervous system depressant -- along with opioids, which suppress respiration. When combined with alcohol, also a depressant, the effects can be similarly severe."

For this study, Maust and his colleagues reviewed results from the 2015 and 2016 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, an annual nationwide survey funded by the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Older adults are most commonly prescribed benzodiazepines. But, Maust said, "We knew almost nothing about how common misuse was among older adults, which is a big gap in our knowledge."