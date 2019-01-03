Are Some People Using Their Dogs to Get Opioids?

Following general trends

After looking at Penn Vet's prescribing practices, Perrone's team obtained statewide prescription data kept by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency for all Pennsylvania veterinarians.

Between 2014 and 2017, Pennsylvania vets doled out 688,340 hydrocodone (Hycodan) tablets, 14,100 codeine tablets, 23,110 fentanyl patches, 171,100 tablets of hydromorphone (Dilaudid) and 7,600 doses of oxycodone (Oxycontin), the federal data showed.

The findings were published Jan. 10 in the journal JAMA Network Open.

The opioid epidemic stems from a shift in medical philosophy, in which pain's role as a symptom to be treated became more prominent and the risks of opioid addiction were not fully appreciated, Feinstein said.

"Veterinarians live in the same society as the rest of us," she said. "It's not surprising to see the same trends happening in veterinary medicine as were happening in the rest of medicine. All of medicine was prescribing more opioids and thinking they were safe."

Beyond the risk of people "vet shopping" for drugs, Feinstein said the numbers suggest pet cabinets across the country might contain opioids ripe for misuse.

"If there is someone with an opioid use problem in your circle, those leftover pills can become a temptation if they're not safely locked up," she said.

Dr. John de Jong, president of the American Veterinary Medical Association, said he hasn't seen any data to suggest that what was found in Pennsylvania is occurring elsewhere.

"First, this is a survey of veterinarians at a veterinary teaching hospital to which complex cases are referred and for which more extensive pain management is often needed," de Jong said. "It is inappropriate to extrapolate results from a practice like that to primary care practices across the country."

Second, pain management is a rapidly emerging field in veterinary medicine, de Jong said.

"The period of this study overlaps a period of significant growth in understanding pain and its impact on veterinary patients," he said. "It is reasonable to expect that as knowledge grows, so will efforts to address related concerns. So, it's very possible that this study doesn't reflect overprescribing, but instead reflects appropriate prescribing representing better pain management in veterinary patients."