Study: Vaping Lures Even 'Low Risk' Kids to Smoke

FRIDAY, Feb. 1, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- The kind of teenager least interested in smoking appears to be the type most likely to try a cigarette after they experiment with vaping, a new study indicates.

Overall, teens are four times more prone to trying traditional tobacco cigarettes if they've ever used an e-cigarette, the researchers said.

But "low-risk" teens are nearly nine times more likely to try smoking after they've vaped, according to findings published online Feb. 1 in JAMA Network Open.

These low-risk teens don't drink or do drugs, show little affinity for frightening or exciting things, don't have much interest in trends, aren't curious about smoking and would turn down a cigarette if offered one by a friend, said senior researcher Andrew Stokes. He's an assistant professor of global health at Boston University's School of Public Health.

Despite all this, there's something about either e-cigarettes or the experience of vaping that appears to open the doorway for these particular kids, making them more likely to light up in the future, Stokes said.

"We really isolated a very low-risk group of youth, and within that group experimentation with e-cigarettes had a pronounced effect on subsequent cigarette uptake," Stokes said. "We do think there's something unique about e-cigarettes, and they're being taken up without knowledge of the extent of their consequences."

No other product has ever shown such potential to be a gateway for smoking, the researchers concluded.

The recent enormous popularity of Juul e-cigarettes among teenagers probably has made vaping's influence even stronger among low-risk teens, Stokes added.

The study period was prior to the popularity of Juul, which is "a stronger product," he said. "It gives you a stronger hit and has potentially more nicotine than the older-generation products. The associations we found here may grow more pronounced with Juul. If anything, we may have underestimated the gravity of the problem relative to where we stand today."

For this study, Stokes and his colleagues analyzed data from the Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health Study, an ongoing series of surveys on tobacco use co-sponsored by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the National Institutes of Health.