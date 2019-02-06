After Opioids, Benzodiazepine Use Raises Concern

Feb. 6, 2019 -- A powerful drug is improperly prescribed for chronic use, despite its high risk of addiction. Statistics show a dangerous trend of abuse and overdose.

Opioids? Nope.

More Americans are taking sedatives known as benzodiazepines -- and more of them are abusing them as well, recent studies show.

Once seen largely as the province of psychiatrists, drugs like Xanax and Valium are now being prescribed by a growing number of primary care doctors for a growing number of conditions, many of them off-label. Researchers who’ve been looking into the numbers say that’s raising the risk of dependency on these addictive drugs, or worse. When people mix them with opioid painkillers, another widely abused drug, they’re at a higher risk of ending up to end up in the emergency room for an overdose and at a higher risk of overdose death. There was a 570% increase in substance abuse treatment admissions with both benzodiazepine and prescription opioid abuse from 2000 to 2010, according to a 2016 study.

“Benzodiazepines are great medicines in the sense that you get immediate relief after taking it,” says Sumit Agarwal, MD, a doctor at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. “With most other medications we use for anxiety, we tell patients, ‘Keep taking it for a month or two and you’ll see a difference.’ … We appreciate the benefits and we underappreciate the risks.”

Agarwal recently led a study that found the number of doctor visits that ended with a prescription for benzodiazepines nearly doubled between 2003 and 2015. He got interested in the subject after meeting a new patient who was taking high doses of the anti-anxiety medication clonazepam, known by the brand name Klonopin.

“She was taking it multiple times a day, and she’d been on it for a decade-plus when I inherited her,” Agarwal says. Over the years, her daily dosage had gone up until it was about four times the amount she started taking, and she took it more frequently. Despite that, she was still “crippled by anxiety.”

“This was kind of the opposite of what I learned in medical school -- that it’s a good medication for intermittent use and not chronic use,” he says. That made him wonder how many prescriptions for benzodiazepines were being written, “especially since it sounded very similar to the opioid epidemic we’re in the middle of.”